Swiss death toll from new coronavirus rises to two
A patient infected with the new coronavirus has died in hospital in Liestal, authorities in the Swiss canton of Basel-Land said on Sunday, bringing the national death toll to two.
National health authorities have put the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 281 as of midday on Sunday.
