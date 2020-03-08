Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vulnerable Americans may need to avoid crowds, U.S. health official warns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 19:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 19:49 IST
Vulnerable Americans may need to avoid crowds, U.S. health official warns

Signs that coronavirus is spreading through U.S. communities were "not encouraging" and a top health official warned on Sunday that Americans, especially those who are vulnerable, may need to stop attending large gatherings. In the United States 19 people have died and more than half of all states have reported cases of the coronavirus, which originated in China last year and causes the sometimes deadly respiratory illness COVID-19. As the outbreak takes root, daily life has become increasingly disrupted, with concerts and conferences canceled and universities telling students to stay home and take classes online.

"I think we're getting a better sense (of the scope of the outbreak) as the days go by," Anthony Fauci, the head of the infectious diseases unit at the National Institutes of Health, said on NBC's "Meet the Press." "Unfortunately, that better sense is not encouraging because we're seeing community spread," he said.

He urged those most at risk from coronavirus to limit travel. "If you're a person with an underlying condition and you are particularly an elderly person with an underlying condition you need to think twice about getting on a plane, on a long trip, and not only think twice, just don't get on a cruise ship," Fauci said on "Meet the Press."

Fauci said that in addition to efforts to try to contain the spread of the virus, it was important to start thinking about how to mitigate the impact as more and more Americans fall ill. "They call it 'social distancing,' but it is common sense stuff," he said. "You don't want to go to a massive gathering, particularly if you are a vulnerable individual."

The hardest hit area has been a nursing home in a suburb of Seattle. The United States is also preparing to take some passengers off a cruise ship that was barred from docking in San Francisco after several people aboard tested positive for the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

On the trail: One-time rival Senator Kamala Harris endorses Biden

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden added to his list of endorsements from high-profile Democrats on Sunday with a nod from Senator Kamala Harris, a former rival for the nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in Novembe...

Everyone was a little on edge, says Lanning

Meg Lanning on Sunday hailed her team after captaining Australia to their fifth ICC Womens T20 World Cup title here. The skipper has been at the helm for many an Australian success but took that to a new level at the MCG with an 85-run vict...

Busy women with heart disease need flexible lifestyle programmes: Study

In recent study researchers have found that women with cardiovascular diseases need options for lifestyle programmes that fit their busy schedules. On International Womens Day, the study was published in the European Journal of Preventive C...

Report from Ethiopia expected this week in Boeing Max crash

When air safety investigators release an interim report on the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max sometime before Tuesday, they are likely to place the blame on the jets automated flight control system as well as on the pilots an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020