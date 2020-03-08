Gujarat: All 47 samples of suspected coronavirus infection negative

All the 47 samples of suspected coronavirus infection in Gujarat have tested negative, the state government said on Sunday. The state government has set up a laboratory testing facility at Jamnagar medical college, a second such unit after the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad.

"All the 47 samples of suspected coronavirus cases have tested negative, which included five such samples which tested negative in Ahmedabad laboratory on Sunday," a state government release said. Till date, a total of 2107 passengers from the state having a history of visiting China and other affected countries have been placed under surveillance, of whom 1154 have completed the 28-day observation period and are asymptomatic and in a good state of health, it said.

As many as 19,856 passengers from 180 flights have been screened so far at the Ahmedabad international airport, while 2,035 crew members on 49 ships have been screened at various ports, it added. The government said it was taking various measures to spread awareness about novel coronavirus through radio jingles and television advertisements including primetime programs on Doordarshan.

Morethan 3,700 private doctors have been trained to deal with coronavirus cases, it added.

