Coronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy region jumps to 257

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern Italian region of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of a nationwide contagion, has risen over the past day to 257 from 154, a local official said on Sunday.

The latest national death toll figures are due to be released later in the day. On Saturday, the country-wide tally stood at 233.

