Germany reports more than 200 new coronavirus cases - Robert Koch Institute

Germany on Monday reported 210 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the Robert Koch Institute said.

The number of cases rose to 1,112, up from 902 reported on Sunday. The largest number of the cases, 484, were in the western region of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.