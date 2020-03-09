EU Parliament to consider calling off session due to coronavirus
The European Parliament will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to consider calling off this week's plenary session of the EU assembly due to the coronavirus outbreak, two officials said. The parliament had been due to sit in Strasbourg, France, for the plenary but last week it was decided that the members of the assembly should meet in Brussels to avoid unnecessary travel.
The EU officials said the meeting at 2:30 p.m. (1330 GMT) would consider whether the assembly should have a stripped-down agenda or postpone the entire plenary session. "Many of the non-essential agenda items will be dumped, at a minimum," one official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- European Parliament
- EU
- Brussels
- France
- Strasbourg
ALSO READ
UK source says "good-natured" EU talks but gaps remain
EU considering more money for migrants in Turkey but won't be threatened, EU's Borrell says
FOREX-Euro hit as coronavirus spread widens and investors rush for dollars
EU braces for economic impact of coronavirus
Eunuch shot at outside Gurgaon Court