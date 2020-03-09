Left Menu
Odisha gets coronavirus testing facility, no positive cases yet

Odisha has established its first testing facility for coronavirus at the Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC) in Bhubaneswar.

  Updated: 09-03-2020 17:34 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Odisha has established its first testing facility for coronavirus at the Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC) in Bhubaneswar. "Two samples from Cuttack SCB medical college have been tested here and were found to be negative," informed Sanghmitra Pati, Director of RMRC, Bhubaneswar.

"Till a few days back samples from suspected coronavirus affected people needed to be sent to Kolkata or Pune for detection. Now the facility is available in RMRC itself. We have the capability to test hundreds of samples," she said. Meanwhile, the Odisha government has initiated an awareness campaign among people in view of COVID-19 outbreak. As per the health department reports, 14 samples have so far tested negative across the state.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that there are 43 cases of coronavirus in the country. "As of today, there are 43 total cases (three positive cases from Kerala which are now discharged), out of which 40 are active cases of COVID-19 in the country," the Ministry said in a press release. (ANI)

