Spain closes schools in Basque town as 150 coronavirus cases found in region

Spanish authorities closed down schools in the town of Labastida near Vitoria in the Basque country after nearly 150 cases of coronavirus were identified in the region, local health authorities said on Monday.

The Spanish health ministry has reported 999 coronavirus cases in the country, most of them in two areas around Madrid and around Vitoria in northern Spain.

