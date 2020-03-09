Algeria suspends flights to Milan

Algeria will suspend flights to Milan from March 10 over the coronavirus, state carrier Air Algérie said on Monday and the Health Ministry advised citizens against foreign travel.

Algeria has registered 20 infected individuals, most of them from one family from Blida, 50 km south of the capital. (Reporting By Lamine Chikhi, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alison Williams)

