Group of Delhi doctors slam UP govt for sealing clinic owned by CAA dissenter's wife

A group of doctors from Delhi on Monday condemned the sealing of an Allahabad-based ultrasound clinic run by a doctor whose husband had allegedly supported a campaign against the amended citizenship law. The doctors under the banner of Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum (PMSF) accused the Uttar Pradesh administration of raiding the clinic run by Madhavi Mital, a postgraduate from AIIMS, New Delhi on March 7 and sealing it on March 8, when she was out of town for three days. "It has been stated on the sidelines that this is being done to teach a lesson to Dr Madhavi's husband -- Dr Ashish Mital, General Secretary of All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha (AIKMS) as he had supported the women's sit-in at Mansoor Park in Allahabad against CAA-NRC-NPR," the PMSF said in the statement.

"This action of the UP government marks a new low in suppression of democratic rights in the state. They are targeting not only those who are voicing dissenting opinions but even their relatives. This dictatorial, unlawful and senseless act must be condemned by all," said Harjit Singh Bhatti, national convener of PMSF. The doctors' body has appealed to all medicos and their organisations to condemn the act and demanded immediate de-sealing of the clinic. "PMSF also appeals to all democratic organisations to protest against this attack on democratic right and raise the demand for immediate de-sealing," the statement said. According to the legislation that bans prenatal sex disclosure, ultrasound clinics across the country are required to maintain records of patients and the facility concerned had the required documentation in place, the PMSF said..

