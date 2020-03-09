Germany reports first death cases due to coronavirus
Germany on Monday reported its first two confirmed death cases of the coronavirus, local authorities said.
A spokesman for the health ministry in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia said that an 89 year-old woman with coronavirus died in the town of Essen and that another patient died in the highly affected region of Heinsberg.
