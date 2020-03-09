Madonna cancels Paris shows over coronavirus restrictions - promoter
Madonna has cancelled shows in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday due to restrictions imposed over the coronavirus outbreak, promoter Live Nation said on Monday. France on Sunday banned gathering of more than 1,000 people as the death toll and number of coronavirus infections continued to rise.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Madonna
- Paris
- Live Nation
- France