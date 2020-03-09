Morocco: 12 new suspected cases of coronavirus tested negative

Morocco has tested 12 more people with suspected cases of coronavirus but the tests came back negative and there are no new cases, according to a news report by Morocco World News.

So far, Morocco has tested 62 people suspected to have the virus, according to the Ministry of Health but only two have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Just one week ago, Morocco recorded its first case of coronavirus COVID-19 on March 2. The patient was a Moroccan who had a travel history of Italy and is suspected to have contracted the virus there.

On March 4, Morocco recorded its second case of the virus, an 89-year-old Moroccan woman, who is also suspected to have contracted the virus in Italy. The health ministry announced the woman, who suffers from an underlying chronic illness, is in quarantine in a Casablanca hospital.

Italy's death toll from the new coronavirus shot up by 133 to 366 on Sunday while the number of infections rose by a single-day record of 1,492 to hit 7,375.

Italy has recorded the most deaths of any country outside China and the second-most coronavirus COVID-19 infections in the world. The majority of the deaths were in the Lombardy region in northern Italy, the civil protection agency said.

Morocco has not recorded any cases of patients catching COVID-19 within the country.

Morocco is the bordering country of Spain which is facing the coronavirus outbreak on a large scale. Madrid, the capital city of Spain, has emerged as the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Spain, with 90 cases out of 234 across the country, according to figures from the health ministry.

