Cruise ship facing coronavirus quarantine arrives at Port of Oakland, California

The cruise ship Grand Princess, barred last week from returning to its home port San Francisco and now facing quarantine due to an onboard coronavirus outbreak, arrived at a temporary berth on Monday in the nearby Port of Oakland to the cheers of its weary passengers.

The 2,400 cruise guests, who have been largely confined to their staterooms since Thursday, are to begin disembarking the ship on Monday for transport to either health-care facilities or to quarantine stations, depending on whether they need immediate medical attention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.