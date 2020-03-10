Left Menu
Kerala stregthens surveillance after 6 test positive for COVID-19, says state Health Minister

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Monday said that the administration has strengthened surveillance after six persons tested positive for COVID-19.

  Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  Updated: 10-03-2020 08:39 IST
  Created: 10-03-2020 08:39 IST
Kerala stregthens surveillance after 6 test positive for COVID-19, says state Health Minister
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Monday said that the administration has strengthened surveillance after six persons tested positive for COVID-19. "We have strengthened the surveillance after 6 positive cases since yesterday. In the state, we have 1116 persons under observation out of whom 976 persons are under home quarantine while 149 persons are in hospitals. This includes people with symptoms as well," Shailaja told reporters here.

"In Pathanamthitta, we began the contact tracing at around 6 am. 270 persons are under the primary contact of positive patients. The number of high-risk contacts are 95. 6 people have come to hospitals in Pathanamthitta. The number of secondary contacts is 449," she added. Contact tracing of persons in Kerala who may have come in touch with those found positive for COVID-19 is being done aggressively to contain the spread of the disease as six people, including one from Ernakulam and five from Pathanamthitta, found to be diagnosed with the deadly virus.

A 3-year-old boy, who had travelled to Italy with his parents and returned to Kerala, and tested positive, is being monitored and is under treatment at the Ernakulam Medical college. Five cases were reported from the Pathanamthitta district in Kerala on Sunday. Three cases from Kerala reported in January have been discharged. The total number of persons tested positive for COVID-19 in India is 44 now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

