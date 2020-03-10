German tourist diagnosed with coronavirus in northern Cyprus -Anadolu

A German woman on holiday in northern Cyprus has been diagnosed with coronavirus, Turkey's state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday, the first recorded case in the breakaway state.

Northern Cyprus is only recognised by Turkey. The internationally-recognised Greek Cypriot government in the island's south reported its first two confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday.

