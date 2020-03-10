Coronavirus: Karnataka Health Minister pays surprise visit to Bengaluru airport

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the Kempegowda International Airport and checked all measures taken by authorities and doctors to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Till date, 45 people have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus infection across India.

A resident of Bengaluru was tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.