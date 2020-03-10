Coronavirus: Karnataka Health Minister pays surprise visit to Bengaluru airport
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the Kempegowda International Airport and checked all measures taken by authorities and doctors to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the Kempegowda International Airport and checked all measures taken by authorities and doctors to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Till date, 45 people have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus infection across India.
A resident of Bengaluru was tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- B Sriramulu
- Bengaluru
- Kempegowda International Airport
ALSO READ
No need to panic, measures taken to deal with Coronavirus: Karnataka govt
Medical team monitoring people who came in contact with coronavirus-hit techie: Karnataka Health Minister
Time ripe to bring uniform civil code: Karnataka Minister
Man arrested for ''raising'' pro-Pak slogan in Karnataka
CBI arrests six accused in case related to murder of Karnataka resident Yogesh Gowda