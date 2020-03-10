Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan unveils $4 bln coronavirus package, not yet eyeing extra budget

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 14:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 14:47 IST
Japan unveils $4 bln coronavirus package, not yet eyeing extra budget
Image Credit: Flickr

Japan unveiled on Tuesday the second package of measures worth about $4 billion in spending to cope with the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, focusing on support to small and mid-sized firms, as concerns mount about risks to the fragile economy. The package, totaling 430.8 billion yen ($4.1 billion) in spending, shows how much pressure policymakers are under to bolster fragile growth and stem the risk of corporate bankruptcies, as event cancellations and a slump in tourism threatens to hit the broader economy hard.

To help fund the package, the government will tap the rest of this fiscal year's budget reserve of about 270 billion yen, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said. The move is likely to affect what the Bank of Japan decides at its March 18-19 policy review.

The central bank will aim to ensure that companies hit by the virus outbreak do not face a financial squeeze before the end of the current fiscal year in March, Reuters has reported. Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday there was no need yet for a bigger extra budget, adding that the fallout from the outbreak so far had not reached the scale of the 2009 financial crisis.

"We need to ascertain the current situation," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting, adding "There's no saying" whether the government needs an extra budget.

FINANCIAL SUPPORT

As well as support for businesses, the new package will fund improvements to medical facilities and provide subsidies to working parents who must take leave because of closed schools. Aso said the financing will focus on small and tiny businesses in need of financing over the next two to three weeks.

The financial watchdog has urged credit associations and regional banks to hold hearings with small businesses about their financial situation, he added. Japan will boost to 1.6 trillion yen it's special financing for small- and mid-size firms hit by the virus, up from about 500 billion yen previously announced, Abe said.

Reuters first reported the second package's size earlier on Tuesday and the financing on Monday. As part of the second package, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said a government-affiliated lender would offer funds effectively at no interest and without collateral to small firms whose sales slumped in the outbreak.

The virus has infected more than 111,000 people and killed more than 3,800 globally, with the accompanying economic disruption undermining Japan's export-led economy. The world's third-largest economy shrank by the most since a 2014 sales tax hike in the quarter to December, intensifying fears of an economic downturn.

The outbreak comes at a critical time for Japan, shattering hopes of a gradual economic recovery fuelled by strong domestic demand just as it prepares to host the Summer Olympic Games in July and August. The epidemic has prompted heavy selling of riskier assets and a scramble into assets such as the yen, perceived as safe havens during times of financial distress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Taliban prepare for Afghan president to order prisoner swap

The Taliban sent vehicles for fighters set to be released by the Afghan government in a prisoner swap expected to be announced on Tuesday, and were ready to honor their side of the deal by handing over 1,000 government troops, militant lead...

Oil jumps after rout on stimulus hopes but price war weighs

Oil prices jumped by around 4 on Tuesday after the biggest one-day rout in nearly 30 years, as investors eyed the possibility of economic stimulus, although a looming price war weighed on sentiment.U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said...

Shares in Diasorin surge ahead of launch of diagnostic test for coronavirus

Shares in Diasorin surged over 13 on Tuesday after the Italian diagnostic specialist said it had completed the studies to support the launch of a new molecular test to quickly identify the new coronavirus. More than 114,300 people have been...

Music, colours, sweets, Holi a hit with foreign tourists in Goa

Foreign tourists celebrated Holi in Goas Panaji, playing with colours, exchanging sweets and dancing to peppy, Bollywood numbers. Holi Mubarak I see such joy in the day today. One can see how much celebration of freedom, equality and beauty...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020