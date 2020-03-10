COVID-19: Anti-HIV drugs administered on Italian couple at Jaipur hospital

In a first in India, doctors at SMS hospital in Jaipur have administrated the combination of anti-HIV drugs, lopinavir and ritonavir tablets, for the treatment of coronavirus on two Italian patients. Earlier in February, ANI had reported that the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had sought an emergency approval from Central Drug Control Organisation (CDCSO) for restricted use of combination of the anti-HIV drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in India.

Dr DS Meena, Medical Superintendent of SMS Hospital told ANI, "Following the all standard protocols and procedures by ICMR to have administered the combination of anti-HIV drugs - lopinavir and ritonavir tablets - for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. As of now, we have used this on Italian couple after taking their consent. Both of them are fine and stable." "The female has tested negative now and her condition has improved while 69-year-old male is still positive and on non-invasive ventilation (NIV) support. As he is a chronic smoker this is creating a bit of problem for us," said a senior doctor, who is closely monitoring the health status of the Italian couple.

Previously in India, three medical students who returned to Kerala from China got contracted with the disease and confirmed positive with COVID-19. However, they recovered by symptomatic treatment without these anti-HIV combination tablets and were discharged from hospital. Till date, the Union Health Ministry has confirmed about 45 positive cases of coronavirus patients across the country. (ANI)

