U.S. Defense Secretary postpones trip to help with coronavirus -spokeswoman

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper is postponing his upcoming trip to India, Uzbekistan and Pakistan in order to help manage the Department of Defense's coronavirus response, a department spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Secretary of Defense has decided to postpone his travel," Department of Defense spokeswoman Alyssa Farah said in a statement, adding that the trip would occur at "a later date."

