Coronavirus cases in Netherlands rises to 382, with 4 deaths - officials
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 61 to 382, with four deaths, Dutch health officials said on Tuesday.
The National Institute for Public Health said 61 people had tested positive for the new virus since Monday.
