Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases in Netherlands rises to 382, with 4 deaths - officials

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Amsterdam
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 18:45 IST
Coronavirus cases in Netherlands rises to 382, with 4 deaths - officials

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 61 to 382, with four deaths, Dutch health officials said on Tuesday.

The National Institute for Public Health said 61 people had tested positive for the new virus since Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Coronavirus poses new threat to Egypt's economy

The coronavirus outbreak is posing an increasing threat to Egypts economy, with pressure on tourism, trade and gas exports coming on top of a longstanding failure to drum up private investment.Analysts have hailed Egypt for reforms tied to ...

Coronavirus can be mild, say patients, but fear of passing it on weighs heavy

Coronavirus did not compare with 45-year-old Dane Jakob Tage Ramlyngs worst bouts of flu. It was mild. His greatest concern was not passing it on. The journalist, who was isolated in Copenhagen away from his family until he was declared vir...

Myanmar army blocks bid to slash parliamentary power base

Myanmars military on Tuesday quashed proposals in parliament that would mean its MPs relinquish power, in a vote pitting the armed forces in open opposition against Aung San Suu Kyi as elections loom. The vote was the climax of a year of fi...

Spain's La Liga football behind closed doors for two weeks due to virus

Spains La Liga confirmed on Tuesday that first and second division football matches will be staged behind closed doors for at least two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak. The measures follow the decision of the Spanish High Council of S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020