Soccer-Man Utd v LASK in Europa League to be played in empty stadium

Manchester United's Europa League last-16 tie against LASK will be played in an empty stadium due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Austrian Bundesliga side said on Tuesday. The first-leg tie is scheduled to be played in Linz on Thursday.

"The UEFA Europa League home game against Manchester United... must take place without spectators," the Austrian club said in a statement https://www.lask.at/heimspiel-gegen-man-utd-ohne-zuschauer. "The association will provide further details after publication of the relevant decree." Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said earlier on Tuesday that the country had banned indoor events of more than 100 people and outdoor events of more than 500 in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

