85-yr-old Jaipur native found 'presumptive positive ve' for corona: Official

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 20:08 IST
  • Created: 10-03-2020 20:08 IST
An 85-year-old Jaipur native, who who returned from Dubai on February 28, has been found "presumptive positive" for coronavirus in the first test here, an official said on Tuesday. “His first test is positive. But his subsequent confirmatory test has remained inconclusive, so we are repeating the confirmatory test with a fresh sample here,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Medical & Health) Rohit Kumar Singh. He has been kept in isolation at the SMS Hospital here.

“The man came to the hospital on Monday with symptoms of the virus. After the first test, his wife and son too have been kept in isolation at the hospital. The two, however do not have coronavirus affliction symptoms,” he said. Singh said 235 persons, who came in contact with octogenarian and his family, too have been traced and are being watched. An Italian couple, who was found corona-positive last week, are also admitted in the hospital but their condition is improving, he said.

While the Italian man is still positive, his wife was tested negative on Monday, he said. A repeat test, however, was done on Tuesday on the Italian woman for confirmation and the report is awaited, said the official.

If both tests are negative, she would be declared negative for coronavirus, he said..

