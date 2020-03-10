Merkel sees no need now for stimulus plan to counter coronavirus - sources

Germany does not need an economic stimulus plan now to counter the impact of the coronavirus but rather liquidity injections, Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers from her conservative bloc on Tuesday, participants at the meeting said.

Everything that is non-essential should be cancelled to contain the virus, Merkel said, according to the participants, adding: "Games behind closed doors are not the worst thing that can happen in this country."

