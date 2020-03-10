Left Menu
Greece shuts schools, universities to halt coronavirus spread

Greece will shut schools, universities, daycare centers, and other educational establishments on Wednesday for a two-week period to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the country's health minister said on Tuesday.

"Now is the time for all Greeks to show personal responsibility. All schools will be closed for 14 days to help reduce the spread of the virus in the community," Vassilis Kikilias told reporters. Greece has so far reported 89 confirmed cases of the infection but no fatalities.

