WTO has coronavirus case, is 'taking all precautions'

A staff member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) has been infected with COVID-19, a spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that the Geneva-based organisation was "taking all precautions necessary".

WTO spokesman Daniel Pruzin, asked about reports that an employee has the novel coronavirus, said in an email reply: "We can confirm that a member of staff has been infected with the coronavirus. We are taking all precautions necessary and are reviewing the situation constantly to take account of developments."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.