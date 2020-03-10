DR Congo's first coronavirus case confirmed in Kinshasa
The DR Congo confirmed its first coronavirus case in the capital Kinshasa, the third most populous city in Africa, the health ministry said on Tuesday. The patient is a Belgian citizen who has been in the country for several days, Health Minister Eteni Longondo said.
"He is confined to a hospital," the minister said. "We are tracking people who came into contact with him so that they too can be placed in quarantine, and tested." Kinshasa, which has a population of more than 10 million people, is served by direct flights from Brussels and Paris. Passengers have their temperature taken upon arrival and must fill out a medical questionnaire.
DR Congo officials have drafted "a strategic national plan" to deal with the new coronavirus, the head of the national biological research institute, Jean-Jacques Muyembe, said Monday. The Democratic Republic of Congo hopes to declare next month an end to a 19-month Ebola epidemic that has killed 2,264 people, as no new cases have been discovered for three weeks..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Rapidly growing office industry can boost Africa's creative economy: Workshop17
Nigeria confirms coronavirus case, first in sub-Saharan Africa: minister
New selection panel to choose squad for South Africa series, confirms Ganguly
Fit-again all-rounder Hardik Pandya returns to Indian team for three ODIs against South Africa.
Fuel prices reduced in South Africa in accordance with global oil price trends