U.S. can meet "full demand" for coronavirus tests from public officials -Health Sec.

U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar on Tuesday worked to beat back fears that the country's capability for testing people for coronavirus is limited, making it hard to know how far the deadly infection has spread.

"We have always been able to meet the full demand for test orders from public health officials," he said at Hatch Center conference on pharmaceuticals. "At no point has a request for a test from a state or local health department been denied."

