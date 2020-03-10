Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Democratic Republic of Congo confirms first coronavirus case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 22:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 22:37 IST
UPDATE 1-Democratic Republic of Congo confirms first coronavirus case

Democratic Republic of Congo confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the number of countries in sub-Saharan Africa hit by the epidemic to seven.

The patient is a Congolese citizen who lives in France and returned to Congo on March 8 with no symptoms of the virus, Health Minister Eteni Longondo told reporters. The patient and others with him have been placed in quarantine, Longondo said. "What I'd like to tell people is not to panic," he said, recommending people wash their hands regularly and stay at least one meter apart from people who have a cough.

The outbreak has largely spared sub-Saharan Africa so far, but since February a few cases have been registered in Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Cameroon, Togo and Burkina Faso. North African countries have registered dozens of cases. Congo's first coronavirus case comes as its long-running Ebola epidemic appears to be on the wane. The last patient being treated for Ebola was discharged on March 3 - the first time there have been no active cases since the outbreak was declared in August 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

25 virus cases on Egypt Nile cruise boat test negative

Egyptian authorities said Tuesday that 25 people who had intially tested positive for the novel coronavirus during a Nile River cruise had since tested negative. Health Minister Hala Zayed told journalists in Cairo that tests for a total of...

Italian daily coronavirus deaths jump 36% to 631

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has jumped by 168 to 631, an increase of 36, the Civil Protection Agency said on Tuesday, the largest rise in absolute numbers since the contagion came to light on Feb. 21.The total nu...

Coronavirus: Govt asks Indians to refrain from travelling to China, Italy, 6 other countries

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday asked people to refrain from travelling to China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, Japan, France, Spain and Germany and advised them to avoid non-essential travel abroad. Issuing an additional travel advi...

BJP insulting people's mandate in Madhya Pradesh: Congress

Rattled by the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs, the Congress party on Tuesday accused the BJP of insulting the peoples mandate. Congress legislative party condemns the unfortunate manner in which the attempt by BJP has been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020