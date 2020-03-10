Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-French utility EDF says three employees test positive for coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 22:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 22:41 IST
UPDATE 1-French utility EDF says three employees test positive for coronavirus

French utility EDF said on Tuesday that three employees at three nuclear power plants have tested positive for coronavirus, and several others who came in contact with them have been told to self-isolate for the next 14 days.

A spokesman for the company said the outbreaks at the plants have not affected power generation, and the company has not activated its continuity plan, which would require running on reduced staffing levels. "Normal operations are ongoing," the spokesman said, adding that the firm had a pandemic plan in place since 2009, which has been updated and aligned with France's national plan.

He said EDF was equipped, and had the capacity to continue producing electricity for around 12 weeks in case of a pandemic, but this was not the situation at the moment. "In the event of a pandemic, electricity production and the safety of installations will be ensured at all times," the spokesman said.

The positive cases were at the Fessenheim power plant in northeast France, Belleville in the central France, and Cattenom in the northeast. Fessenheim is in the Haut-Rhin department of France where there is a cluster of the outbreak. EDF said it has restricted travel to principal areas of the outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

25 virus cases on Egypt Nile cruise boat test negative

Egyptian authorities said Tuesday that 25 people who had intially tested positive for the novel coronavirus during a Nile River cruise had since tested negative. Health Minister Hala Zayed told journalists in Cairo that tests for a total of...

Italian daily coronavirus deaths jump 36% to 631

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has jumped by 168 to 631, an increase of 36, the Civil Protection Agency said on Tuesday, the largest rise in absolute numbers since the contagion came to light on Feb. 21.The total nu...

Coronavirus: Govt asks Indians to refrain from travelling to China, Italy, 6 other countries

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday asked people to refrain from travelling to China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, Japan, France, Spain and Germany and advised them to avoid non-essential travel abroad. Issuing an additional travel advi...

BJP insulting people's mandate in Madhya Pradesh: Congress

Rattled by the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs, the Congress party on Tuesday accused the BJP of insulting the peoples mandate. Congress legislative party condemns the unfortunate manner in which the attempt by BJP has been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020