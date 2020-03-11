Washington State considering "real action" to slow coronavirus -Gov

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee on Tuesday said he was considering "real action" to prevent a rapid increase in coronavirus cases.

Asked at a press conference whether he was considering mandatory measures to slow the virus, Inslee said: "I would not be shocked if we have some news on that in the next few days."

