Paraguay says suspends public schools for 15 days due to coronavirus
Paraguay has suspended public school sessions and large-scale public events for 15 days due to coronavirus, Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni said in a televised address.
Two cases of the virus have been confirmed in the South American country so far.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
