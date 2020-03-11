Brazil's Azul cuts flights to Portugal, Florida due to coronavirus -CEO

Brazil's third-largest carrier Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA will reduce the number of its flights to Portugal and to Florida due to the risks of the coronavirus outbreak, its chief executive officer John Rodgerson said on Tuesday.

Rodgerson told Reuters the airline's operations within Brazil are "under control" but that it could cut some domestic flights in the second quarter due to seasonal factors.

