Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus today

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 12:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 12:26 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus today

Here are today's developments on the coronavirus epidemic: The red zone of Italy

Italy's lockdown measures to try to beat the coronavirus are reducing its economic output by around 10-15%, Lorenzo Codogno, a former Italian Treasury chief economist said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte unexpectedly expanded the so-called red zone to the entire country on Monday night, introducing the most severe controls on a Western nation since World War Two and raising fears for the future, especially among small businesses.

The death toll in Italy jumped by 168 to 631 on Tuesday. The increase of 36% is the largest rise in absolute numbers since the contagion came to light on Feb. 21. EU stands shoulder-to-shoulder to weather storm

"We will use all the tools at our disposal to make sure that the European economy weathers this storm," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reassured the EU after a extraordinary summit of leaders, all of whom have now confirmed cases of coronavirus in their countries. The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, will set up a joint investment fund with firepower of 25 billion euros ($28 billion) from existing resources to cushion the blow to vulnerable sectors of the bloc's economies, she said.

However, the fund will have no fresh money, an EU official said, raising doubts about its effectiveness to provide a sufficient fiscal boost to counter a serious downturn. The spread

There are over 119,000 cases of coronavirus globally and 4,296 deaths linked to the virus as of Wednesday 0200 GMT, according to a Reuters tally. Over 55% of cases have been reportedly cured, including roughly 61,400 of China's total 80,909 cases.

New countries reporting cases in the past 12 hours were Bolivia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Jamaica and Turkey. Fatalities were up over 26% globally from a day earlier, with Italy and Iran reporting 168 and 54 deaths respectively. Other countries reporting fatalities include Monaco, France, Japan, Lebanon, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Panama also recorded its first fatality among seven new confirmed cases, only a day after reporting its first case. For an interactive graphic of the spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

'No handshake' hard to remember Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte spoke at a news conference earlier this week to announce a 'no handshake' policy, but then immediately reverted to type, shaking hands with a health official at the end of the conference.

"Oh sorry, sorry, no, no, over, we can't do that anymore!", the embarrassed premier exhorted when the official pointed out his error, as the two men laughed. See a selection of coronavirus coverage from Reuters here: https://www.reuters.com/live-events/coronavirus-6-id2921484

(Compiled by Karishma Singh; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar army blocks bid to slash parliamentary power base

Myanmars military has quashed proposals in Parliament that would mean its MPs relinquish power, in a vote pitting the armed forces in open opposition against Aung San Suu Kyi as elections loom. The vote on Tuesday was the climax of a year o...

Japan marks tsunami anniversary, no govt memorial amid virus

Some residents along the Japanese northern coast on Wednesday stood on roadsides overlooking the sea, offering silent prayers for their loved ones lost in a massive earthquake and tsunami nine years ago. But in Tokyo and many other places a...

upGrad Brings Placement Opportunities to First-time Job-seekers Across 300+ Cities in India

Partners with corporates across BFSI and Technology sector to provide placements across tier I, II, III cities as part of its Academy business model MUMBAI, March 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- upGrad, online higher education company, partners wit...

Four YSRC candidates file nominations for RS election

The four candidates of the ruling YSR Congress on Wednesday filed their nomination papers for the biennial election to Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh. Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, indu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020