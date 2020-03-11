Kerala Police register case against doctor for 'creating panic' about coronavirus

The Kerala police on Wednesday registered a case against a doctor for allegedly propagating false information about an NRI patient with suspected symptoms of coronavirus infection. The case was filed against Dr Shinu Shyamalan, who works at a private hospital in Thalikkulam, based on a complaint filed by Dr KJ Reena, District Medical Officer (DMO) of Thrissur district.

"According to the complaint, Shinu created unnecessary panic in society. A case under IPC 505 and KP Act 120(O) has been registered against her," Vadanappally police told ANI. Shinu had claimed, through a social media post, that she had lost her job after informing the government officials about a patient who visited the clinic with suspected symptoms of coronavirus infection.

She further claimed that the patient had come to the hospital without adopting precautions like wearing masks, and later, left for Qatar. The Kerala doctor further said that she had alerted the police, health authorities and informed the public about him through social media and television.

However, hospital authorities allegedly terminated her after the incident as they feared that the news of the visit of a coronavirus-suspect patient would affect the inflow of patients. Claiming that she had not divulged the identity of the patient or the hospital, Shyamalan said: "My only anxiety was that samples should have been collected for tests before his departure to Qatar. Then we would have known whether he was infected or not." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.