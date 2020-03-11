Left Menu
Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 354 - ministry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 17:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 16:28 IST
Iran's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak reached 354, a rise of 63 in the past 24 hours, a health ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

Around 9,000 people were infected, Kianush Jahanpur told state TV, calling on people to avoid unnecessary trips and stay at home.

