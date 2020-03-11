Left Menu
Development News Edition

WIDER IMAGE-Life under lockdown: Wuhan's windows, balconies and rooftops

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 18:30 IST
WIDER IMAGE-Life under lockdown: Wuhan's windows, balconies and rooftops

The central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus is believed to have originated, remains under lockdown after more than 50 days, even as the world's attention has shifted to other hotspots.

Reuters pictures show - through windows and on balconies and rooftops - how Wuhan residents holed up in their apartments are getting on with their lives. People can be seen hanging laundry. Children play. One man eats noodles. Another smokes a cigarette. Chinese officials and some public health experts have credited the draconian confinement measures on a city of 11 million, and much of Hubei province, of which it is the capital, with slowing the spread of the disease and turning the tide of infection across China.

Other countries, including Iran, Italy and the United States, are struggling to manage their outbreaks. But even as the number of new reported cases falls in Wuhan, people in the city remain suspended in an isolated new normal.

Residents are forbidden from venturing out of their homes even to buy food, which must be delivered. Schools and most shops remain shut, and roads are virtually empty. On Tuesday, Wuhan closed the last of 14 makeshift hospitals set up to treat and isolate patients after the outbreak had overwhelmed the city's healthcare system.

In a dramatic sign that the situation is improving, President Xi Jinping made a high-profile visit to the stricken city on Tuesday, his first since the outbreak began. Nearly 50,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in Wuhan, with 2,423 deaths, making it the location hardest-hit by far in an epidemic that has infected more than 119,000 people globally and killed nearly 4,300.

The outbreak has also exacted an unquantifiable psychological toll on people in Wuhan as families cope with loss, children are unable to go to school or play outside, and livelihoods are imperilled as people can't go to work. For a photo essay: https://reut.rs/339Hrzs

(Writing by Carlos Garcia and Tony Munroe; Editing by Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Hungary curbs inbound travel, bans public gatherings over coronavirus

Hungary on Wednesday banned inbound travel from Italy, South Korea, Iran and China for non-Hungarians in response to the coronavirus outbreak.The ban on travel from the four most heavily-affected countries will come into effect immediately,...

Afghan government to free 1,500 prisoners; Taliban demands 5,000

The Afghan government said on Wednesday it would free 1,500 Taliban prisoners, while delaying the release of another 3,500 that the militants say must be set free for talks to begin under a peace deal reached with the United States. The Tal...

Massive fire engulfs slum in Bangladesh, leaves thousands homeless

An massive fire ripped through one of Bangladeshs largest slums here on Wednesday, leaving hundreds of shanties gutted and thousands of people homeless, according to media reports. The fire broke out on Wednesday morning at the Shialbari Jh...

Rajya Sabha polls: BJP fields Rajendra Gehlot from Rajasthan

BJPs Rajasthan vice-president and former jails minister Rajendra Gehlot will be the partys Rajya Sabha candidate from the state. The party has announced names of Rajya Sabha candidates in Delhi today. From Rajasthan, Rajendra Gehlot will be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020