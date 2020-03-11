Bulgaria reports first death from coronavirus

A 66-year-old Bulgarian woman became the first to die of the coronavirus in the country, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The woman was taken to an emergency hospital in Sofia on Tuesday with severe pneumonia. She was the sixth Bulgarian with a confirmed conorovirus infection.

