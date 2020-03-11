Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madrid records new jump in coronavirus cases, faces hospital bed crunch

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 20:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 20:31 IST
Madrid records new jump in coronavirus cases, faces hospital bed crunch

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections jumped in the Madrid region overnight, testing the limits of the healthcare system, officials said on Wednesday, after a senior doctor warned intensive care units could be running out of beds. Health authorities said known cases in the capital region had risen to 1,024 from 782 on Tuesday - about half of the nationwide total in Spain, now the second most hard-hit European country behind Italy. Spanish authorities have reported 47 deaths, 31 of them in Madrid.

"The mortality rate in Madrid is higher because there are several outbreaks associated with retirement homes," Fernando Simon, Spain's health emergency chief, told a news conference. "The healthcare services, although they are responding, are doing so under very significant stress, something that we have to limit for the rest of the territory," Simon said, and this was the main objective of a batch of newly announced measures.

Spain, which at first took few steps against the outbreak, changed tack on Monday after infections soared, declaring a ban on flights from Italy, closing some schools and cautioning against domestic and foreign travel. Jose Ramon Arribas, a doctor appointed by the Madrid region as a spokesman on the coronavirus crisis, tweeted on Tuesday that local hospitals grappling with coronavirus cases were running out of protective gear and could soon run out of intensive care beds. "Response to COVID-19 (coronavirus) must be a national priority. Please RT (re-tweet)," Arribas tweeted.

Simon said some areas were nearing limits on medical equipment needed to deal with the crisis, but added that they would receive fresh supplies as soon as Wednesday. Public health authorities were also looking into strengthening coordination with private health care providers.

Madrid hospitals have received 81% of the patients admitted to intensive care because of coronavirus across the country, Simon said. The infections in Madrid were more serious than in other regions where those infected tend to be younger and to have caught it from people who travelled abroad. Madrid authorities said on Wednesday an additional 516 workers had been hired to help deal with the epidemic, including people answering an information hotline.

Schools throughout the Madrid region were closed and events of more than 1,000 people banned there and in the affluent northern region of Catalonia. Madrid's museums also adapted to the crisis with the famed Prado saying it had reduced the number of visitors allowed into its most popular rooms and a spokeswoman at the Reine Sofia said the museum had banned group visits.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday Spain would do "whatever is necessary" to curb the coronavirus outbreak. (Additional reporting by Inti Landauro Writing by Belén Carreño and Ingrid Melander Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House plans to vote on coronavirus bill on Thursday -Majority Leader

The U.S. House of Representatives is currently writing a coronavirus response bill and plans to vote on it on Thursday, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Wednesday.Democrats, who control the chamber, are looking at including unemployment ...

Kangana is the Baaghi, the hero of Bollywood: Ahmed Khan

Clearing the air about his quotes on female-led action films like Kangana Ranauts Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi and Dhaakad, director and choreographer Ahmed Khan on Wednesday heaped praises on the actor. The director said that he was ear...

Google makes health information by NHS available on Search

In times of global health crisis, Google is making it easier for users to find credible information on health using Search.As announced in the official blog, when users in the UK search for health conditions like chickenpox, back pain, or t...

Italy may face at least 2 months of recession due to coronavirus: Economy Minister

Italys economy may shrink for at least two months due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and subsequent emergency measures, the countrys Economy Minister, Roberto Gualtieri, said on Wednesday. A fall in GDP for at least a couple of mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020