Sweden reports first death from coronavirus

Sweden reported its first death from the new coronavirus on Wednesday with a hospital in Stockholm saying an elderly patient had died in intensive care. "The patient has had COVID-19 as well as an underlying sickness," the Karolinska University Hospital in Huddinge, just outside Stockholm, said in a statement.

Sweden reported its first case of coronavirus at the end of January.

