BRIEF-Canada's statement on a case of COVID-19 in a passenger from the Grand Princess

PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY OF CANADA: * PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY OF CANADA - ANNOUNCED A POSITIVE CASE OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE IN A CANADIAN WHO REPATRIATED TO CANADA FROM GRAND PRINCESS

* PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY OF CANADA - A POSITIVE CASE OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE WAS IDENTIFIED DURING INITIAL SCREENING WHEN PASSENGERS ARRIVED IN TRENTON * PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY OF CANADA - INDIVIDUAL WHO TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS DISEASE IS IN ISOLATION AT FACILITY Source text for Eikon:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

