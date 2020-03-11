Two more suspected coronavirus cases reported in Nashik

A married couple with suspected coronavirus symptoms was admitted to Nashik district civil hospital on Wednesday, hospital sources said. According to the sources, a 52-year-old man and his 49-year-old wife from Nashik had gone to Dubai as tourists on February 29.

"They returned on March 7. As they complained of cough and throat pain, they were admitted to the hospital today. Their throat swab samples will be sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, soon," they said.

With these two new admissions, the number of suspected coronavirus patients admitted to the hospital has gone up to four, the sources said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

