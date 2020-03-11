Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Games postponed as Getafe won't go to Milan and Roma can't travel to Seville

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 23:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 23:39 IST
Soccer-Games postponed as Getafe won't go to Milan and Roma can't travel to Seville

UEFA postponed two of Thursday's Europa League ties after one side, Spain's Getafe, refused to travel to Italy because of the coronavirus outbreak and another, AS Roma, said they had been denied permission to travel to Spain.

The European governing soccer body said in a statement that further decisions would be communicated in due course on arrangements for the round of 16 first leg matches between Inter Milan and Getafe and Sevilla against Roma. Spain on Tuesday decided to cancel all direct flights from Italy -- though not to Italy -- for two weeks in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Roma said on Twitter they would not travel "after the plane from Italy was not authorised to land in Spain." Earlier, Getafe president Angel Torres told reporters his club refused to travel to Italy for their game at Inter, even if it meant they were kicked out of the competition.

The region of Lombardy, where Milan is located, is at the epicentre of Europe's worst coronavirus outbreak which has prompted the Italian government to impose a nationwide lockdown. The match at San Siro was due to be played without fans.

"We're not going to play, we're not going to travel to Italy, that has been decided," Torres told reporters outside the club's stadium. "I can guarantee that we will not travel to Italy. UEFA will decide what happens next."

The Getafe chief earlier told Onda Cero radio the club had asked the Spanish soccer federation to postpone the game, also requesting that the match be moved away from Italy. "We have looked for an alternative to playing in Milan. We don't want to be in the focal point of the coronavirus outbreak, we don't need that. We have also asked the (Spanish) federation to demand the suspension," he said.

"If we have to lose the tie, then we lose it. We don't want to run any sort of risk. We are really excited about this match but if we have to lose it, then so be it." UEFA also confirmed two other matches -- LASK v Manchester United and Eintracht Frankfurt v Basel -- will go ahead as scheduled but spectators will not be allowed to attend.

LASK said on Tuesday that the match would be played in an empty stadium after the Austrian government banned outdoor events of more than 500 people. (Writing by Brian Homewood and Richard Martin, additional reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford, Ken Ferris and Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet declares compensation for birds culled in suspicion of Avian Influenza

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to pay compensation to the owners of the hens which were culled as part of the governments precautionary measures following the outbreak of bird flu. Authorities had begun culling domesticated bird...

NBA-Warriors to play Thursday home game with no fans due to coronavirus

The Golden State Warriors will play their Thursday home game without spectators because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus, the San Francisco-based NBA team said on Wednesday.The decision was announced shortly after the city and co...

Shah openly defended Delhi Police, no justice expected: Owaisi

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah openly defended the Delhi Police in the Lok Sabha today while replying to the debate on Delhi violence. He has openly defended the Delhi Police, though the riots...

New York judge sentences unrepentant Harvey Weinstein to 23 years in prison

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday following his sexual assault and rape conviction last month in a case hailed as a victory for the MeToo movement against sexual misconduct, after he mad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020