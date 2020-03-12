Coronavirus cases in Germany surpass 1,500 - Koch Institute
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen to 1,567, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Wednesday. The number of people who had tested positive since the outbreak that the World Health Organisation now calls a pandemic had stood at 1,296 in Europe's biggest economy, including three deaths.
A lawmaker from a small liberal party on Wednesday became the first member of the German parliament to contract the virus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
