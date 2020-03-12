Guatemala to ban entry of Europeans, Chinese, others to keep out coronavirus

Guatemala will ban the entry of citizens of European countries, Iran, China and South Korea in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Guatemalan Health Minister Hugo Monroy said on Wednesday, as governments around the world race to contain the deadly disease.

The Central American country, which has yet to confirm any cases of the virus, will put the measures into effect on Thursday, Monroy told a news conference. Since emerging in China in December, the coronavirus has spread around the world, hitting South Korea, Iran and European countries such as Italy and Spain particularly hard.

"This is done simply to prevent the introduction of the coronavirus to our country," Monroy said. The country's director of civil aviation will communicate the ban to airlines, Monroy added.

The coronavirus, now classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization, has killed 827 people in Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday, as he vowed to ramp up spending to fight the virus. The Mediterranean country and Iran are now considered to be the global frontlines of the disease.

The count of confirmed cases remains relatively modest in Mexico and Central America, and public health officials are scrambling to halt the virus's spread. Along with Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua have yet to report confirmed cases. Panama, which reported three new cases on Wednesday, is the only country in the region to report a death from the virus thus far.

Costa Rica has tallied 13 cases, and Honduras on Wednesday said it had confirmed its first two cases: a Honduran man and a Honduran woman who had been traveling in Europe.

