Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guatemala to ban entry of Europeans, Chinese, others to keep out coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Guatemala City
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 01:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 00:51 IST
Guatemala to ban entry of Europeans, Chinese, others to keep out coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Guatemala will ban the entry of citizens of European countries, Iran, China and South Korea in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Guatemalan Health Minister Hugo Monroy said on Wednesday, as governments around the world race to contain the deadly disease.

The Central American country, which has yet to confirm any cases of the virus, will put the measures into effect on Thursday, Monroy told a news conference. Since emerging in China in December, the coronavirus has spread around the world, hitting South Korea, Iran and European countries such as Italy and Spain particularly hard.

"This is done simply to prevent the introduction of the coronavirus to our country," Monroy said. The country's director of civil aviation will communicate the ban to airlines, Monroy added.

The coronavirus, now classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization, has killed 827 people in Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday, as he vowed to ramp up spending to fight the virus. The Mediterranean country and Iran are now considered to be the global frontlines of the disease.

The count of confirmed cases remains relatively modest in Mexico and Central America, and public health officials are scrambling to halt the virus's spread. Along with Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua have yet to report confirmed cases. Panama, which reported three new cases on Wednesday, is the only country in the region to report a death from the virus thus far.

Costa Rica has tallied 13 cases, and Honduras on Wednesday said it had confirmed its first two cases: a Honduran man and a Honduran woman who had been traveling in Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Warriors to face Nets in 'somber' empty home arena

Chase Center will be devoid of fans Thursday when the Golden State Warriors welcome the Brooklyn Nets to San Francisco in the first of what could be many NBA games played in an empty arena. San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Wednesd...

Guatemala to ban entry of Europeans, Chinese, others to keep out coronavirus

Guatemala will ban the entry of citizens of European countries, Iran, China and South Korea in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Guatemalan Health Minister Hugo Monroy said on Wednesday, as governments around the world ra...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. State Department to suspend non-essential travel for staff

The U.S. State Department has decided to suspend non-essential travel by staff because of the spread of the coronavirus and will only permit mission-critical trips, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. One source, who s...

Two-thirds of Germans may get coronavirus, Merkel says

Germany will spend what it takes to tackle the coronavirus which is likely to infect up to 70 of the population in Europes largest economy, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday. We will do what we need to get through this. And then at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020