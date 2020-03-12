Trump to address travel restrictions, says China healing, Europe in trouble
U.S. President Donald Trump said he would address travel restrictions to Europe in a statement later on Wednesday, hinting that decisions have been made involving Asia and Europe amid a fast-moving global coronavirus outbreak.
"We made a great decision on China and Asia. They're healing and they're healing at a pretty good rate. Happy about that," Trump said. "And we could start to think about getting back involved in that part of the world." After a White House meeting with U.S. banking industry leaders, Trump said he would also address economics and healthcare in the remarks at around 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT).
As you know we have another part of the world - Europe - that's in very tough shape. It's having a hard time right now with the virus. And we'll be making various decisions," Trump said, refusing to elaborate.
