Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madrid records new jump in coronavirus cases, faces hospital bed crunch

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 02:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 02:44 IST
Madrid records new jump in coronavirus cases, faces hospital bed crunch

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections jumped in the Madrid region overnight, testing the limits of the healthcare system, officials said on Wednesday, after a senior doctor warned intensive care units could be running out of beds. Health authorities said known cases in the capital region had risen to 1,024 from 782 on Tuesday - about half of the nationwide total in Spain, one of the highest levels in Europe behind Italy. Spanish authorities have reported 47 deaths, 31 of them in Madrid.

"The mortality rate in Madrid is higher because there are several outbreaks associated with retirement homes," Fernando Simon, Spain's health emergency chief, told a news conference. "The healthcare services, although they are responding, are doing so under very significant stress, something that we have to limit for the rest of the territory," Simon said, and this was the main objective of a batch of newly announced measures.

It comes as Madrid's regional president Isabel Diaz Ayuso said on Wednesday evening that according to health specialists there would be a "sharp increase" in infections in Madrid this weekend and the worst of spreading of the virus would take place over the next three weeks. Spain, which at first took few steps against the outbreak, changed tack on Monday after infections soared, declaring a ban on flights from Italy, closing some schools and cautioning against domestic and foreign travel.

On Wednesday evening the Ministry of Culture announced the closure of all state-run museums in Madrid, including the Prado and Reina Sofia, "until further notice". Jose Ramon Arribas, a doctor appointed by the Madrid region as a spokesman on the coronavirus crisis, tweeted on Tuesday that local hospitals grappling with coronavirus cases were running out of protective gear and could soon run out of intensive care beds. "Response to COVID-19 (coronavirus) must be a national priority. Please RT (re-tweet)," Arribas tweeted.

Simon said some areas were nearing limits on medical equipment needed to deal with the crisis, but added that they would receive fresh supplies as soon as Wednesday. Public health authorities were also looking into strengthening coordination with private health care providers.

Madrid hospitals have received 81% of the patients admitted to intensive care because of coronavirus across the country, Simon said. The infections in Madrid were more serious than in other regions where those infected tend to be younger and to have caught it from people who travelled abroad. Madrid authorities said on Wednesday an additional 516 workers had been hired to help deal with the epidemic, including people answering an information hotline.

Schools throughout the Madrid region were closed and events of more than 1,000 people banned there and in the affluent northern region of Catalonia. Madrid's museums also adapted to the crisis with the famed Prado saying it had reduced the number of visitors allowed into its most popular rooms and a spokeswoman at the Reine Sofia said the museum had banned group visits.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday Spain would do "whatever is necessary" to curb the coronavirus outbreak. (Additional reporting by Inti Landauro and Jessica Jones Writing by Belén Carreño and Ingrid Melander Editing by Mark Heinrich and Diane Craft)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. considers restrictions on European travelers as coronavirus hits home

The U.S. government is likely to discourage Americans from taking trips to Europe and might restrict people entering the United States from the continent to fight coronavirus, as a top health official warned on Wednesday the U.S. outbreak w...

Soccer-High-profile Qatar tournament cancelled over coronavirus

A high-profile four-team international soccer tournament in Doha, Qatar this month has been cancelled due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak, the Croatian Football Federation said on Wednesday. Croatia were due to feature alongside Port...

2 Americans, 1 British personnel killed in rocket attack on base near Baghdad

Two Americans and one British personnel have been killed after around 15 rockets hit a coalition base near Baghdad on Wednesday local time, RT reported citing US officials. The officials have cited preliminary information to inform about th...

Syrian state media says unidentified jets hit border town with Iraq

Unidentified jets hit targets south east of the Syrian town of Albukamal along the border with Iraq with only material damage, state media said late on Wednesday.It gave no details. Western intelligence sources say the border town lies on a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020