Tokyo governor says pandemic label for virus to impact Olympics talks -Kyodo

The classification of the coronavirus as a pandemic will have an impact on discussions about the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, but for now cancellation is unthinkable, Kyodo News quoted Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike as saying on Thursday.

The World Health Organization described the new coronavirus as a pandemic on Wednesday. The virus outbreak has sparked speculation about whether the Games, scheduled to open July 24, could be postponed or even cancelled.

