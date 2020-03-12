U.S. Defense Department sets coronavirus-related travel restrictions
U.S. Department of Defense on Wednesday announced it was placing a 60-day travel restriction for service members, Pentagon civilians and families traveling to, from or through countries that had received a Level 3 designation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention effective March 13.
The advisories include countries such as China, Iran, Italy and South Korea. The Pentagon's announcement comes after multiple active-duty U.S. servicemembers fell sick in the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- US Department of Defense
- Pentagon
- South Korea
- Italy
- Iran
- China
ALSO READ
US forces in South Korea report first coronavirus case
South Korean virus cases jump again, 1st US soldier infected
First coronavirus case among US servicemen detected in South Korea
Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province
Vietnam bars tourists from virus-hit parts of South Korea