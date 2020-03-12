China says will move to stabilise trade, but global uncertainties rising

China will act forcefully to stabilize its foreign trade, but faces rising uncertainties due to growing pressure on the global economy, a commerce ministry official said on Thursday. Li Xingqian, director of foreign trade at the ministry, also told reporters during an online briefing that a recovery in China's factory activity is accelerating and the country will seek to expand imports.

China's exports contracted sharply in the first two months of the year, and imports declined, as the coronavirus outbreak caused massive disruptions to business operations and economic activity.

